Maroš Šefčovič: Caspian gas to reach Europe in 2020

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting in Davos was quite optimistic on the issue of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project ahead of schedule."

Report informs, it was said by European Commission Vice Presidentin an interview with the publisher EurActiv: "I went to the meeting with an optimistic attitude. Caspian gas to reach Europe in 2020".

With regard to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor Šefčovič said in an interview with EurActiv that length of the pipeline will be more than 3 000 km: "Each and every country that passes through, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania and Italy has very similar challenges, routing, i.e expropriation of land or regulatory and environmental issues.

“Therefore, we organized an advisory council to address the problems when they arise,” he said.