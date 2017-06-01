Maroš Šefčovič: Azerbaijan a key partner of Europe

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Unfortunately, I cannot take part at the 24th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition. Azerbaijan is a key partner of the Europe.”

Report informs, Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič told in his video statement to participants of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku.

M. Šefčovič said that Southern Gas Corridor project increasingly advances: “Today there is a successful progress in Southern Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP. TAP project also advances. All of these pipelines are vital for Europe. I would especially like to note importance of Azerbaijan for Europe. And we will cooperate multiple times also in the future”.

M. Šefčovič talking about energy security noted that clean energy will create opportunity to open new jobs.