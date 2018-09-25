Managing Director: TAP will help reduce costs in Italy

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will help reduce costs for natural gas in Italy by creating competition, TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said at the energy summit in Italy.

The MD noted that Italy imports most part of natural gas: "Therefore, the consumers need secure, diversified and competitive energy. TAP will contribute to these objectives and also support decarbonisation together with renewables’.

"Italian families pay 19% more for natural gas than European families. TAP to ensure 12% of Italian gas demand can help reduce this gap. More gas, more competitiveness reduce costs," the Managing Director said.