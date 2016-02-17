TAP Manager appointed director of Greek company

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, the Greek full-service telecommunications provider announced that the Company's Board of Directors has elected yesterday as a new, non-executive member, Mr.Andreas Psathas, in replacement of the resigned non-executive member Mr.Manousos Manousakis, for the rest of his tenure, namely until the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders to be held in the year 2018.

Report informs referring to the Greek media.

A. Psathas worked at the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), from 2014 until 2015, as Land Easement and Acquisition Manager, for EON Technologies.