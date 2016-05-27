SOCAR officials attend a seminar on theme 'Management of changes'

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday 'Management of changes' seminar has been held in Baku.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Vice President for staff, regime and information technology Khalik Mammadov, heads of enterprises and organizations as well as management of Human Resources Department and chiefs of staff departments have attended the seminar.

Strategic and organizational change, difficulties facing global energy companies, changes in the international energy market and energy space, restoration of branches in foreign countries (for example, 'E.ON Romania'), management of human resources processes and liberalization, establishment of a new structure and business services, Uniper's experience in this area, management of staff during structural changes have been discussed in the seminar.

Seminar was conducted by Uniper SE Head Keith Martin, Caspian/South Region Senior Vice President Michael Hilmer, Leading Chief Accountant Philip Palada and Roman Bobrichtchev.

Further organization of such seminars for SOCAR senior staff is planned.