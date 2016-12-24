 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 55,08 USD/barrel

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,08 0,03 18,04
    WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,23 0,28 15,95
    Gold (USD/ounce) 1 134,5 3,8 70,4
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 19 933,81 14,93 2 508,78
    S&P 500 2 263,79 2,83 219,85
    Nasdaq 5 462,69 15,27 455,28
    Nikkei 19 427,67 0,00 393,96
    Dax 11 449,93 6,17 706,92
    FTSE 100 7 068,17 4,49 825,85
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 839,68 5,05 202,62
    Shanghai Composite 3 110,15 -29,40 -429,03
    Bist 100 76 972,15 -432,59 5245,16
    RTS 1 117,92 -7,88 360,88
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1,0456 0,0019 -0,04
    USD/GBP 1,2277 -0,0006 -0,2469
    JPY/USD 117,34 -0,2 -3,21
    RUB/USD 61,056 0,114 -11,465
    TRY/USD 3,5173 0,0066 0,5959
    CNY/USD 6,9463 0,004 0,4526
