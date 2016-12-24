Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.12.2016)

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,08
|0,03
|18,04
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,23
|0,28
|15,95
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 134,5
|3,8
|70,4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 933,81
|14,93
|2 508,78
|S&P 500
|2 263,79
|2,83
|219,85
|Nasdaq
|5 462,69
|15,27
|455,28
|Nikkei
|19 427,67
|0,00
|393,96
|Dax
|11 449,93
|6,17
|706,92
|FTSE 100
|7 068,17
|4,49
|825,85
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 839,68
|5,05
|202,62
|Shanghai Composite
|3 110,15
|-29,40
|-429,03
|Bist 100
|76 972,15
|-432,59
|5245,16
|RTS
|1 117,92
|-7,88
|360,88
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0456
|0,0019
|-0,04
|USD/GBP
|1,2277
|-0,0006
|-0,2469
|JPY/USD
|117,34
|-0,2
|-3,21
|RUB/USD
|61,056
|0,114
|-11,465
|TRY/USD
|3,5173
|0,0066
|0,5959
|CNY/USD
|6,9463
|0,004
|0,4526
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
