Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.12.2016)

24 December, 2016 10:40

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,08 0,03 18,04 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,23 0,28 15,95 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 134,5 3,8 70,4 Indices Dow-Jones 19 933,81 14,93 2 508,78 S&P 500 2 263,79 2,83 219,85 Nasdaq 5 462,69 15,27 455,28 Nikkei 19 427,67 0,00 393,96 Dax 11 449,93 6,17 706,92 FTSE 100 7 068,17 4,49 825,85 CAC 40 INDEX 4 839,68 5,05 202,62 Shanghai Composite 3 110,15 -29,40 -429,03 Bist 100 76 972,15 -432,59 5245,16 RTS 1 117,92 -7,88 360,88 Currency USD/EUR 1,0456 0,0019 -0,04 USD/GBP 1,2277 -0,0006 -0,2469 JPY/USD 117,34 -0,2 -3,21 RUB/USD 61,056 0,114 -11,465 TRY/USD 3,5173 0,0066 0,5959 CNY/USD 6,9463 0,004 0,4526