Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.10.2016)

19 October, 2016 09:30

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year



Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,68 0,16 14,64 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,29 0,35 13,01 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 262,9 6,3 -170,2 Indices Dow-Jones 18 161,94 75,54 736,91 S&P 500 2 139,6 13,1 95,66 Nasdaq 5 243,84 44,02 236,43 Nikkei 16 963,61 29,8 -2 070,1 Dax 10 631,55 127,98 -111,46 FTSE 100 7 000,06 52,51 757,74 CAC 40 INDEX 4 508,91 58,68 -128,15 Shanghai Composite 3 083,88 42,714 -455,3 Bist 100 78 340,39 902,81 6 613,4 RTS 986,94 9,64 229,9 Currency USD/EUR 1,0981 -0,0019 0,0125 USD/GBP 1,2298 0,0115 -0,2448 JPY/USD 103,87 -0,02 -16,68 RUB/USD 62,5364 -0,5888 -9,9845 TRY/USD 3,0954 -0,0006 0,174 CNY/USD 6,7409 0,0034 0,2472