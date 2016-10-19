 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,68 USD/barrel

    Baku. 18 October.

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,680,1614,64
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,290,3513,01
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 262,96,3-170,2

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 161,9475,54736,91
    S&P 5002 139,613,195,66
    Nasdaq5 243,8444,02236,43
    Nikkei16 963,6129,8-2 070,1
    Dax10 631,55127,98-111,46
    FTSE 1007 000,0652,51757,74
    CAC 40 INDEX4 508,9158,68-128,15
    Shanghai Composite3 083,8842,714-455,3
    Bist 10078 340,39902,816 613,4
    RTS986,949,64229,9

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0981-0,00190,0125
    USD/GBP1,22980,0115-0,2448
    JPY/USD103,87-0,02-16,68
    RUB/USD62,5364-0,5888-9,9845
    TRY/USD3,0954-0,00060,174
    CNY/USD6,74090,00340,2472
