Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.10.2016)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,68
|0,16
|14,64
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,29
|0,35
|13,01
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 262,9
|6,3
|-170,2
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 161,94
|75,54
|736,91
|S&P 500
|2 139,6
|13,1
|95,66
|Nasdaq
|5 243,84
|44,02
|236,43
|Nikkei
|16 963,61
|29,8
|-2 070,1
|Dax
|10 631,55
|127,98
|-111,46
|FTSE 100
|7 000,06
|52,51
|757,74
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 508,91
|58,68
|-128,15
|Shanghai Composite
|3 083,88
|42,714
|-455,3
|Bist 100
|78 340,39
|902,81
|6 613,4
|RTS
|986,94
|9,64
|229,9
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0981
|-0,0019
|0,0125
|USD/GBP
|1,2298
|0,0115
|-0,2448
|JPY/USD
|103,87
|-0,02
|-16,68
|RUB/USD
|62,5364
|-0,5888
|-9,9845
|TRY/USD
|3,0954
|-0,0006
|0,174
|CNY/USD
|6,7409
|0,0034
|0,2472
