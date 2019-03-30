Mahir Mammadov: SOCAR almost completed gasification program in Georgia

SOCAR Energy Georgia has almost completed gasification program in Georgia, Director General of the SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov told Report.

According to him, the government has already confirmed its completion: ‘However, it’s clear that the country has not been gasified completely. In terms of production, technique and business, it’s impossible to completely gasify the country. But, the gasification level in Georgia is at very high level. In accordance with our commercial interests, we are conducting gasification in separate villages, especially Kvemo-Kartli region, not on the basis of a general plan planned by the state. Gasification is underway today too.

SOCAR started operation in Georgia in 2006. In the same year, it purchased Kulevi Oil Terminal. SOCAR Georgia Petroleum operates 115 filling stations, 16 service centers and 5 oil terminals. SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC supplies gas to Georgia’s regions and provides services to more than 670,000 subscribers.