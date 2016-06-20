Mahir Mammadov: Contract with "Gazprom" will not affect SOCAR activities in Georgia

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement signed between the Russian "Gazprom" and Georgian "GASCO +" will not affect the volume of natural gas exports of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Georgia.

Report informs Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan currently meet 90% of Georgia's demand for the "blue fuel", and in the autumn-winter season daily volume of exports reach 12 mln cubic meters.

According to the contract between "Gazprom" and "GASCO +", in the second half of 2016 "Gazprom" will supply a total of up to 100 mln cubic meters of gas to Georgia. Georgian opposition has already accused the government that by such agreements, they put the country in a position of dependence on Russia. The authorities claim that the state has no relation to this contract, which is signed by a private company.