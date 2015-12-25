'Maersk Line' to slash 110 jobs at its HQ

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Danish container shipping giant Maersk Line, Maersk Group’s container shipping arm, is cutting 110 jobs at its Copenhagen headquarters as part of the previously announced savings plan, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

This is only the beginning of the planned reduction of 4,000 jobs expected to take place by the end of 2017.

The number represents a decrease of 17 percent in the company’s workforce of 23,000 land based staff globally.

As World Maritime News reported on November 4, Maersk Line said that the move has “the aim of minimizing redundancies through managing natural attrition.”

“We are fewer people today than a year ago. We will be fewer next year and the following year. These decisions are not taken lightly, but they are necessary steps to transform our industry,” Maersk Line CEO, Søren Skou, said.