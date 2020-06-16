Lukashenko: World has enough oil, gas for Belarus at affordable prices

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk could find a replacement for Russian gas, Report informs citing the Belta. According to him, there is enough oil and gas in the world at reasonable prices for the republic.

“There is a fight for the premium European and our market between the main suppliers of natural gas. And there is an alternative, you can find it,” A. Lukashenko told Andrei Rybakov, chairman of the Belneftekhim state concern.

Lukashenko said earlier that Russia sells natural gas to Europe at $ 65-68, while at $ 127 to Belarus.