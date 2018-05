Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) has issued a license to “SOCAR Turkey Akaryakıt Depolama A.Ş.” for storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Report informs citing Turkish media, the authority's statement in an official newspaper declares.

The license was issued last month and is valid for 15 years.