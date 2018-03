Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase by 16 kopecks in Turkey tonight.

Report informs citing the NTV channel, Organization of Petroleum Products stated.

The price of LPG up by 24 kopecks last month in Turkey.

The price of 1 liter of LPG in Ankara expected to rise from 3.08 liras (1.56 AZN) to 3.24 liras (1.65 AZN), while in Istanbul from 3.03 liras (1.54 AZN) to 3.19 liras (1.62 AZN).