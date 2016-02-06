Lithuania's state-owned gas supply company to buy gas from Statoil

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuania’s state-owned gas supply company 'Lietuvos Dujų Tiekimas' (Lithuanian Gas Supply, or LDT), which has until now purchased gas only from Russia’s Gazprom, will buy it from Norway’s Statoil.

According to the head of 'Lietuvos Dujų Tiekimas', Mantas Mikalayunas, pricing proposed by "Gazprom" was unfavorable, so in the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company will be able to maintain a stable price for consumers.

"Having assessed the proposal of "Gazprom "and interrogated LNG market participants, we have chosen to import more than half of annual demand - about 300 million cubic meters of gas through the Statoil LNG terminal", he said.