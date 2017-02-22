Participants of Baku meeting of 'Southern Gas Corridor' Consultative Council named

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Preparation has been completed for the third meeting of the ministers as a part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Consultative Council (CC) in Baku on February 23.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

List of the participants has been specified. In the 3rd meeting of the Consultative Council, the US will be represented by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan, UK by Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, EU by European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič. The EU delegation includes representatives of the European Commission Bernard Birvert, Andras Rozmer, Kurt Gläser and Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard.

The meeting will also be attended by ministers of the countries involved in the "Southern Gas Corridor" project - Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak, Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda, Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Giorgos Stathakis, Albanian Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry Ilir Bejtja, Bulgarian Interim Energy Minister Nikolay Pavlov and officials of “Bulgarian Energy Holding”, “Bulgargaz”, “IGB” and the Ministry of Energy.

At the end, participants of the meeting of the ministers as a part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Consultative Council will sign a Joint Declaration.

Then, a press conference will be held with the participation of Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič.

Notably, the SGC Consultative Council held its first meeting on February 12, 2015, and the second meeting on February 29, 2016.

The Southern Gas Corridor envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe via Georgia and Turkey.