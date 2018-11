Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oil output in Libya has reached 1.25 million barrels per day and it is yet to increase, chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla told journalists at Russian Energy Week held in Moscow, Report informs citing TASS.

He earlier told Bloomberg that Libya will consider increasing oil output to 2 million barrels per day by 2022 taking into account the instability in the country.