    Leader of Turkish origin elected to Ukraine's energy company

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shevki Ajuner of Turkish origin has been elected as Board of Directors at National power company Ukrenergo.

    Prior to that, Ajuner was the Chairman of the Board of "Ukraine Railways" JSC.

