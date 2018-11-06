Leader of Turkish origin elected to Ukraine's energy company

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shevki Ajuner of Turkish origin has been elected as Board of Directors at National power company Ukrenergo.
Prior to that, Ajuner was the Chairman of the Board of "Ukraine Railways" JSC.
Mübariz AslanovNews Author