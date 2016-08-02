SOCAR imported in Georgia 264,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil products in 2015

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LLC has imported 263 843 tons of Azerbaijani oil products to the Georgian market in 2015.

Report informs, Sustainable Development Report of SOCAR says.

It was reminded that in 2015, 8 gas and petrol filling stations have been launched in Georgia under SOCAR brand. During the reporting year, SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC has imported natural gas with total cost of 314.3 mln USD, equivalent to 1.51 mln tons, from Azerbaijan. This figure is 9.2% more compared to the previous periods.

SOCAR Energy Georgia invested 21.8 mln USD in Georgia in 2015.

Notably, Azerbaijan is Georgia's main gas supplier and provides 74% of the country's such import products.

SOCAR Energy Georgia, which is subsidiary company of SOCAR, has been established in 2006. Main activity of SOCAR Energy Georgia company includes wholesale and retail sale of oil products in Georgia, construction of petrol filling stations, oil terminals and reservoirs under SOCAR brand as well as construction of new gas pipeline and rehabilitation of the existing gas pipelines. SOCAR Energy Georgia ranked in top ten of business ranking of the companies operating in Georgia. The company won the largest taxpayer, the biggest provider of jobs, high quality standards and efficient management nominations.