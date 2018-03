© Report

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 835,452 tons of oil products in 2017.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of oil products in this volume made $ 339,159 mln.

Last year, the volume of exported oil is 46% lower than in 2016, while the value is less by 17%.

Oil products accounted for 2.46% of Azerbaijan's total exports in 2017.