Last month 14,717 new subscribers registered at 'Azəriqaz'

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November of this year, in population sector 14 717 new subscribers were registered at 'Azəriqaz' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the SOCAR.

The company said that 6 755 of them accounted for Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district and 7 962 for regions of Azerbaijan. Thus, number of subscribers, supplied with natural gas across the country has reached 1 980 526 people.

As of December 1 this year, 133 316 internally displaced families in population sector were provided with natural gas in accordance with the limit allocated by the state. In addition, the limit allocated for 386 mosques and religious temples for free use of natural gas.