Largest shale oil deposit discovered in US

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Oil explorers in western part of the US state of Texas discovered Wolfcamp, the largest deposit of shale oil in a region known as the Permian Basin.

Report informs referring to the Haberler, US Geological Survey said.

According to the US Geological Survey, newly discovered reserves amount to 20 billion barrels of shale oil, 0.4 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 1.6 billion barrels of natural-gas condensate.

Notably, three largest oil deposits in the world are Ghawar in Saudi Arabia with 75 billion barrels, Burgan in Kuwait – 65-70 billion barrels, Safaniya in Saudi Arabia – 50 billion barrels. Specialists estimate value of Wolfcamp’s reserves about $1 trillion.