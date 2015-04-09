Large oil field discovered near London

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Large oil field discovered 50 kilometers from London near the Gatwick Airport. Report informs referring to the British media, information about this distributed by UK Oil and Gas Investments (UKOG) company.

According to information, the total oil reserves may be 100 billion barrels - 158 million barrels per 2.6 square km.

Drilling on this site began last year and most of the oil is at a depth of 762 and 914 meters.

Experts, comparing similar geological studies in the US and Western Siberia, suggested that can be extracted only from 3% to 15% of the reserves.

Executive Director of UKOG Steven Sanderson believes that this finding has a great national importance and it is the most important discovery in the last 30 years.