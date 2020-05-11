Kyrgyzstan requests discount on Russian gas

The Kyrgyz government has asked Russia to revise the price for the supply of Russian natural gas due to the coronavirus pandemic; Report informs citing the Interfax.

“The spread of coronavirus infection, a decrease in business activity, and the devaluation of the national currency led to a decrease in the purchasing power of the population. Therefore, the Kyrgyz side asks to reconsider the issue of natural gas prices,” - the press service said.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic intends to discuss the issue of spending free funds of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to finance business with the Russian side. Currently, the supply price of 1 thousand cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to Kyrgyzstan is $ 150.