Kuwait Oil Minister: OPEC to keep level of oil production

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Countries belonging to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to maintain the level of production, despite a further fall in oil prices. Report informs citing the Tass, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Ali Saleh al-Omar said that to reporters on Thursday.

OPEC has no choice but to maintain the level of production, Al-Omar said.

We do not want to lose market share, he said.

The Minister also added that if an agreement is reached with exporters outside the cartel, it will positively affect the market. However, he did not clarify what exactly are the agreements.