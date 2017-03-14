Kuwait calls for extension of OPEC agreement to cut oil production

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC and non-member countries' should extend agreement on oil production for an additional period after June.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Kuwait Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouk said in an interview with Kuna.

Minister noted that Kuwait supports extension of this agreement after June, as it will accelerate the rebalancing of the global oil market and will promote price growth to levels acceptable to the producing countries and to the oil industry as a whole.

Notably, Minister of Energy of Russia Alexander Novaksaid on March 13 that the participating countries of the agreement at the moment do not discuss its prolongation, however, this issue could be raised at a meeting of the monitoring committee in late March in Kuwait.