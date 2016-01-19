Kulevi Terminal starts to transship naphtha

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ New product - naphtha was received and sent through Kulevi Terminal (the Black Sea, Georgia) of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The first parcel of naphtha was received by rail tank cars, offloaded using pump station №90, stored in the shore tank, and successfully loaded onto the oil tanker Riroil 2, without any loss of time, quality or quantity.

Black Sea Terminal has proven again however, that it can receive and transship more goods with existing resources and without any additional investment. Kulevi Oil Terminal management and staff believe that this is not the end of the company’s progress, and the Terminal is ready to take up any challenge and achieve new targets in the oil industry.

Notably, Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is located in Khobi region of Georgia, on the Black Sea coast. Terminal was bought by SOCAR in 2006 and its construction was completed in 2008. Terminal was put into operation in May 2008. Kulevi Terminal has been designed for reception, storage and loading of oil and oil products onto tankers. Terminal's transmission power is annual 10 million tons of oil and oil products.