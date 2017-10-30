Kirkuk oil stops flowing through Ceyhan port

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oil from Iraq's Kirkuk province stopped arriving at Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan this morning.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

The source has no information about when oil would start flowing again.

Pipeline shipments were averaging 264,000 barrels a day before the stoppage.

The daily transportation via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline is about 600,000 barrels, but since the mid-October, this volume has dropped significantly against the backdrop of the conflict in Iraqi Kurdistan.