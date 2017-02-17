Kiev mulls ways of solving problems of Ukraine's LPG market participants

Kiev. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian structures of foreign oil and gas companies are more vulnerable to destabilization of the market of liquefied gas in Ukraine.

Report informs, Head of the consulting group "A-95" Sergey Kuiun said.

"According to the experience of 2011-2015, foreign companies are transparent, that is, they do not use bribes, do not agree - they do not even have such a possibilities. Accordingly, they are the first victims of the opaque game. They are even more vulnerable than Ukrainian companies, because they do not have the "flexibility", which Ukrainian companies have where they can strike a dealat some point. But international companies do not do so.Unfortunately, no international company has reached leadership and success in Ukraine, For example, Shell is one of the leading international oil and gas market, but they are not leaders on any criteria", S.Kuiun said.

Notably a conference on "The destabilization of liquefied gas market: causes and consequences for the state and consumers." held in Kiev. At the conference, the major players of the Ukrainian market of liquefied natural gas and petroleum products announced about groundless pressure on business and causing huge losses as a consequence of blocking the import of liquefied natural gas. According to market participants, such actions will lead to the monopolization of the market and price growth for consumers.They suggest that such measures are necessary to bring new privileged players to market who will work with the support of law enforcement and regulatory authorities.