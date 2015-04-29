Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh: By virtue of oil strategy Azerbaijan become a strong state of Caucasus region

Baku. 29 April.REPORT.AZ / "By virtue of the oil strategy, which is based by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, in the last 20 years Azerbaijan has passed a long way of development".

Report informs, it was stated by the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, presented at the annual general meeting of ANAS a presentation on "The oil strategy of Azerbaijan and science."

According to him, By virtue of the oil the oil strategy Azerbaijan has become a strong and influential state of the Caucasus region, which has great importance in ensuring energy security of Europe.

In his report, he noted that as a result of the oil strategy, precisely of Azerbaijan and with its participation a number of global energy projects have been implemented, the strategy has given impetus to the development of all sectors of the economy, and informed about the historical conditions in which the strategy was formed.

K. Yusifzade talked about the changes in the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan after the signing of the "Contract of the Century", the increase in oil production from 9 to 51 mln tons, signing 33 contracts with foreign companies, the construction of an export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, transportation of Azerbaijani oil to the European and world markets, the critical importance of oil in domestic and foreign policy of the country.

He noted that the project "Shahdeniz" brought fame to Azerbaijan in the world as a country that is exporting gas in large volumes, as well as informed about the projects TANAP and TAP.

K. Yusifzade also talked about successful cooperation with academic institutions and organizations in the field of settlement of various issues of the oil industry, various studies, project development, noting that to date various studies continue in institutions of the Academy, the Institute of Petrochemical Processes, the Institute of Geology and Geophysics.He stressed that the establishment of the Science Foundation of SOCAR in 2011 by the State Oil Company and ANAS was the development of science and problem solving of oil worker.

Report was approved by the general meeting after hearing also adopted a series of collaborative solutions to increase the level of scientific research, environmental problems and other issues.