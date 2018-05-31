Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh: Besides Azerbaijan, several countries will benefit from Southern Gas Corridor

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Besides Azerbaijan, several countries will benefit from the Southern Gas Corridor Project ".

Report informs, First Vice -President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh said.

He noted that the Southern Gas Corridor project is of great importance for Azerbaijan, Georgia, as well as Turkey and European countries.

Yusifzadeh stressed the importance of the infrastructure created: "It is possible to produce billions cubic meters of gas , but it does not matter how much gas is produced without transporting and selling it." Previously, there was no opportunity to put gas on international markets. We have huge gas reserves and great potential. Now we can put this gas for sale on international markets through Southern Gas Corridor. It is very important ".