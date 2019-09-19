Khoshbakht Yusifzade: Shahdeniz produced more than 110 bcm of gas since it was launched

Shahdeniz has produced more than 110 bcm of gas and nearly 27 million tonnes of condensate since it was launched, SOCAR First Vice President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said in his interview to Azertac on the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century.

According to him, as of September 1, 2019, the South Caucasus Pipeline transported 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia, 63 bcm to Turkey.

He also noted that transportation of Shahdeniz gas to Turkey via South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP has commenced: "More than 2 bcm of gas has been pumped in TANAP so far. TAP construction has almost been completed."