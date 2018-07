Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, an event has been held on awarding First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade, honorary professor of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU).

Report informs, in the event, scholarship named after Kh.Yusifzade was presented to the university's student.

Then, speakers gave information on the effective activity of Kh.Yusifzade.