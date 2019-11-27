Khayal Jafarov: SOCAR Carbamide exported nearly 100,000 tonnes of carbamide so far

SOCAR Carbamide Plant has produced 125,000-130,000 tonnes of carbamide since it was launched, plant director Khayal Jafarov told journalists.

According to him, nearly 100,000 tonnes of this volume were directed to export: "Additional 50,000 tonnes of carbamide are planned to be produced by the end of 2019."

Jafarov said the plant has already paid first credit tranche in the amount of EUR 33 million in June: "The second tranche – EUR 33 million will be paid in mid-December. After that, the plant’s debt will be EUR 460 million (including interests) in total, which will be paid in EUR 33 million per year."