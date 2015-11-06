Khalik Mammadov: SOCAR has 67 thousand employees

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has a total of 55 thousand employees at institutions and enterprises across the country and 12 thousand employees in foreign enterprises and offices.

Report informs, Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR Vice-President for Personnel,Regime and Information Technologies said at II Caspian Technical Conference-Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) in Baku.

Kh.Mammadov noted that, SOCAR human resources policies pursued by SOCAR is based on world experience: "We have to make proper use of human capital, and develop a policy to recruit new staff. Mega-projects carried out and human resources has an important role in these projects. Also, we must use the potential of existing staff."

He added that, 5 training centers has been established for this purpose and up to 500 training courses have been organized in these centers.