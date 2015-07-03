Kenan Yavuz: TANAP opens jobs for 15 million people

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project will have a positive effect on the economy.

Report informs, "SOCAR Turkey"s President Kenan Yavuz said in an interview with "Anadolu" news agency.

According to K.Yavuz, the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and TANAP are not only the energy projects, but also they have played a major role in Europe's energy policy:

"It should be noted that We should not forget that the volumes to be transported by TANAP will only be complementary given the substantial gas demand in Turkey and Europe. An additional 16 billion cubic meters of gas from alternative gas supply sources will just be a “flavor in the soup”. SGC's total investment value is 45 billion and 15 thousand people will have a job. The pipeline traverses 20 provinces, 67 districts and nearly 600 villages with different social and demographic characteristics and almost 60 percent of the pipeline will have to be laid in a hilly to mountainous terrain. The first 600 kilometers from east to west is at a 2,000-meter altitude on average. In certain sections of the pipeline, the season for route construction is limited to only 110 days, and we have only three construction seasons to build the pipeline."

"We have a high risk of hitting previously undiscovered archeological remains. The 56-inch diameter pipes to be used in construction are approximately 12-13 meters in length and 8.5 to 9 tons in weight, factors which bring additional logistic and constructability problems."

TANAP has three ownerships including SOCAR with 58%, BOTAŞ 30%, and BP 12%.