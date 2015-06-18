Kenan Yavuz: Star refinery to prevent Turkey's loss of 2.5 billion dollars

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Star oil refinery will begin fully operating in 2018 and eliminate the dependence on oil export.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, SOCAR Turkey President Kenan Yavuz told the journalists.

According to K.Yavuz after the commissioning of the plant "Star" refinery will prevent the loss of 2.5 billion dollars by Turkey.

" 5.6 billion dollars invested in "Star" refinery will fill the gap of Turkey's annual investment of 2.5 billion dollars since 2018 and also eliminate the dependency on imported oil products.

""Petlim" port in the Greek Aegean Sea as an alternative to the port of Piraeus will be opened soon", K. Yavuz said.

"Star" oil refinery was established in 1975.