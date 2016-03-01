Kenan Yavuz: 54% of works at Star oil refinery completed

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ 54% of the works completed in Star oil refinery in Aliaga region of Izmir, Turkey by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

"Report" informs President of "SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc" Kenan Yavuz shared this on social networks.

He said that until today 15 million hours of work have done in plant.

Kenan Yavuz noted that 8 200 people work in the construction of the oil refinery: Installation of 21 tons of steel equipment, 78 units of equipment with weight of 3,5 tons have been carried out. In addition 95,6 sq m fortification wall was built, 27 million tons of drilling works carried out. 60% of the equipment with total amount of 2 117 units weighting 74 mln tons will be in the territory within 3 months".

He added that construction of 75 reservoirs with volume of 1,7 million cubic meters is underway.

"Oil refinery construction continues with great success in planned time and within budget. "Star" plant when commissioned in 2018 will take 2nd place in Turkey among the leading 50 companies", K.Yavuz said.

The foundation of the "Star" plant was laid on October 25, 2011 by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.10 million tons of crude oil is planned to refine in the plant. The plant's first production scheduled to begin in March 2018.