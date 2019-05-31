 Top

KazMunayGas and SOCAR may carry out joint geological exploration works

Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and SOCAR are planning to carry out joint geological exploration works in onshore and offshore zones of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, said Kurmangazy Iskaziyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board, KazMunayGas NC JSC.

According to him, after exploration works, the sides will choose the best perspective and effective structures and carry out joint development.

Iskaziyev also noted that transportation of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan’s territory is being considered: "This is increase to an increase of oil production. We are interested in the south today for diversification of Kazakh oil transportation."

