 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kazakhstan fulfilled its obligations to OPEC in August excessively

    The country produced 1,643 mln. bpd last month

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the agreement reached on the reduction of oil production by OPEC and non-member countries, Kazakhstan has fulfilled its obligations in August excessively.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, Kazakhstan's energy minister, Kanat Bozumbayev said.

    Notably, within the framework of the agreement, Kazakhstan’s commitments were to reduce production daily from 1.7 mln barrels of November 2016 to 1,5 mln. barrels. This figure was 1.643 mln barrels last month. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi