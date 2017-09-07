Kazakhstan fulfilled its obligations to OPEC in August excessively

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the agreement reached on the reduction of oil production by OPEC and non-member countries, Kazakhstan has fulfilled its obligations in August excessively.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Kazakhstan's energy minister, Kanat Bozumbayev said.

Notably, within the framework of the agreement, Kazakhstan’s commitments were to reduce production daily from 1.7 mln barrels of November 2016 to 1,5 mln. barrels. This figure was 1.643 mln barrels last month.