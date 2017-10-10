Kazakh energy vice minister sacked amid fuel crisis

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice minister of energy Asset Magauov sacked amid severe shortage of fuel across Kazakhstan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev stated.

He said that Kazakh president was offered to reprimand minister of energy Kanat Bozumbayev.

Notably, Kazakhstan Bureau of Sputnik informs that the population faced shortage of Ai-92 fuel, which was only available at one filling station. Sale of the fuel was restricted at other filling stations and was bought through coupons and fuel cards. The energy minister said that import share of Ai-92 fuel is planned to be declined by 20%. The ministry believes that the situation and fuel price will be stabilized in November and December.

According to Kazakh media, today price of the fuel reached 200 tenge/litre.