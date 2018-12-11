Kashagan field produces 12 million tonnes of oil in eleven months

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kashagan field produced 12 million tonnes of oil in January-November 2018, said Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

Report informs that the Kazakh Energy Ministry expects 13 million tonnes of oil from Kashagan field at the end of 2018.

Kashanag is the first oil and gas field in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea. The field has been in operation since November 1, 2016.