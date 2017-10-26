'Karabakh' field to be developed in a new format

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Development of "Karabakh" field that located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, will be carried out in a new format using international assessments.

Report informs, Dashgin Iskenderov, Director General of “Azneft” Production Union (PU) stated in the reporting meeting on implementation status of construction projects in January-September, at the “Azneft” PU of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

At the event he said that serious efforts were made to bring the implemented projects to the international standards. He noted that for this purpose, cooperation with international Independent Projects Analysis successfully continues, which is engaged in the project analysis.

Iskenderov stated importance of preparation of projects in a form adopted by leading companies of the world, as well as availability of a team for each construction project. He added that during projects planning, proper determination of end of project duration is an important factor.

Then Alimusa Guliyev, Deputy Head for Construction Affairs, gave information about major construction and implementation of projects, spoke about infrastructure improvement, construction and installation works were carried out.

Gulmirza Safarov, Chief of Major Construction and Project Expertise Department, spoke about the work done in the capital investments over the past years, provided detailed information about execution of forthcoming tasks, as well about the measures planned in construction and installation field, implementation status of projects. Safarov said that it is planned to implement construction and installation works at 144 facilities in 2018. Information was given on each ongoing construction facilities.

At the end, Director General instructed to conduct an analysis of the lines constructed over recent years and stressed importance of strengthening control over the projects.

Notably, in his interview with Report News Agency, D. Iskenderov said that in 2018 they plan to launch construction of offshore platform No 1 for "Karabakh" filed at the “28 May” OGPD (Oil-Gas Production Department).