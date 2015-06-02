Kanan Yavuz: There's no problem between BOTAŞ and SOCAR

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ There is no problem between Turkish BOTAŞ and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on the purchase and sale of natural gas.

Report was told by the President of SOCAR Turkey, Kenan Yavuz: "Delivery of gas is going on."

"As far as I know, there is no problem between BOTAŞ and SOCAR. Gas supplies are equal to the amount which is paid" noted K.Yavuz.

According to the information spread by Turkish media, BOTAŞ has paid 35 billion dollars for gas supplies from Azerbaijan, but only received 2.7 bln cubic meters of gas.