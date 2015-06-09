Kanan Yavuz: Our investments in Turkey will develop incrementally

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The implementation of our projects in Turkey will be realized, basically, in 2018-2019, and we will provide the emission of shares of the strong companies, which we have created, on the stock exchange."

Report informs, President of SOCAR-Turkey Kenan Yavuz said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

According to K.Yavuz, in order to promote the interests of investors it's planned to sell part of the shares previously acquired by Petkim Holding: "Our investment in Turkey will develop incrementally. The negative picture of the early days will collapse in the short term and we believe that, Turkey will find the right solution without the need for early elections."

"We have to remain calm and not to panic. Yesterday's and today's economic balance is equal. We expect to maintain political stability, Turkey will create an alternative coalition control. However, this period must be completed as soon as possible. Directed against each other revelation parties should not create the soil to strengthen the fluctuations of the economy. We need to maintain a stable economy. A more reasonable approach is needed", said K.Yavuz.