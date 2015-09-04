Kanan Yavuz: Fall of lira have no negative impact on SOCAR Turkey

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sharp reduction of Turkish lira against US dollar had no negative impact on SOCAR Turkey.

Report informs, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey - SOCAR Turkey, Kenan Yavuz said in an interview with Anadolu News Agency.

K.Yavuz noted that, according to the International contract recently signed with Goldman Sachs, the company received funds in the amount of 1.3 bln dollars:

"There is no one factor that could adversely affect our projects.This may seem strange.Society had a strange atmosphere, when all believe that things are changing for the worse.However, this is not true. Our cooperation with Goldman Sachs proves the opposite.