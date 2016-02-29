​Kaladze: Georgia expects additional 400-500 mln cubic m of Azerbaijani gas

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian side is negotiating with Azerbaijan on obtaining additional volumes of gas.

Report informs, it was stated by Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze to journalists in Baku.

"One of these days there will be all clear, but yet I would not like say anything. We are holding talks with the Azerbaijani side and looking for an opportunity to get the additional volume of gas from Azerbaijan, which is essential today for Georgia in the limit from 400 to 500 million cubic meters of gas "- Kaladze said.

According to him, Georgia has a high demand for gas in the winter and consumption decreases in the summer.

Speaking about the talks with Gazprom, the minister stressed that Georgia negotiates with them every year, as there is a contract between Georgia and the company.

"It resets every year. We have to negotiate with them every year." said the head of the Georgian authority.