Kakha Kaladze: Georgia has no need to buy additional gas from 'Gazprom'

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ There is no need for Georgia to buy additional volume of natural gas from 'Gazprom' of Russia.

Report informs citing 'Qruziya Online' website, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said.

He said talks with 'Gazprom' company have not finished yet and agreement have not been signed: 'We have send Georgia's final proposal to them several days ago. Purchase of 10% natural gas by Georgia as transit fee as earlier mentioned in this proposal. At the current stage, we do not need in additional volumes of gas. Georgia will be provided with gas in the next few years.'

Notably, today agreements have been signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the Georgian government in Tbilisi on transportation of additional volumes of gas. According to the agreements, Georgia will additionally purchase 500 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan and price of the gas will be calculated under special formula - according to increase and decrease of oil and oil products in the world market.

After the signing ceremony, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev stated under these agreements there will not be any problem in supplying Georgia with natural gas till 2030 by Azerbaijan.