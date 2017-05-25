Kakha Kaladze: Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring energy security of Georgia

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 25 May.REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is our strategic partner. The country plays an important role in ensuring energy security of Georgia".

Georgian Deputy PM, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze told Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

The minister said that Georgia meets its demand in natural gas at the expense of Azerbaijan: "Today, we depend on Azerbaijani gas. Azerbaijan helps us a lot as a strategic partner. Also, Azerbaijan has invested large amounts in Georgia".

Touching upon construction of underground gas storage facility in Georgia, the minister said that some difficulties occurred regarding the project. Therefore, the works have delayed a bit: "All works will end soon and construction of gas storage facility will start early next year".