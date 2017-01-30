JPMorgan: Oil price may climb to 65 USD

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices will reach 65 USD / barrel increase, while a decline will occur in 2018.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, the US bank JPMorgan believes.

According to bank's forecast, oil prices will begin to fall in 2018 after increase of proposal by OPEC and increase of production by oil producers outside the cartel.To prevent this, OPEC should continue the decision to reduce production in the third quarter of this year: "However, this scenario is unlikely to happen".

Analytical Group of Report forecasts oil prices to fluctuate between 45-65 USD/barrel in 2017.