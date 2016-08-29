 Top
    Iraqi and Iranian gas transport may join TANAP

    Natig Abbasov: Iraq's gas can be transported to Iran, then to the territory of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Official Baku does not rule out transportation of Iraq's and Iranian gas through the territory of Azerbaijan then by joining TANAP exporting to Europe. Report informs, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Natig Abbasov said.

    "Azerbaijan is one of the main initiators of the TANAP.

    Transportation of Iranian gas through the territory of Azerbaijan joining TANAP in Turkey, from there to Europe is considered ", - Deputy Minister noted.

    N. Abbasov added that there is an existing infrastructure for transit of Iranian gas or even Iraq's gas through the territory of Azerbaijan. " There is also such an infrastructure between Iraq and Iran. This infrastructure can implement transportation of Iraq's gas to Iran, and from there into the territory of Azerbaijan and by joining TANAP in Turkey can be transported to Europe ", - said deputy minister.

